Door-to-door campaign in full swing in Kozhikode

Youth campaigners being roped in to circulate printed materials and request votes

With multi-colour placards and artistically designed leaflets, the door-to-door election campaign by candidates is in full swing now in Kozhikode district.

A majority of candidates have completed two rounds of house visits as earlier planned by their campaign managers to directly interact with voters.

Considering time constraints for a final round, active youth campaigners have been roped in to continue the field-level circulation of printed campaign materials and request votes. And, most such campaigners are getting a warm welcome with the declining COVID-19 scare among the public.

“Now, voters and campaigners are equally aware of the new normal and the protocol to be followed for safety. There is no big scare now to interrupt any healthy campaign,” said Sreeja, a youth campaigner within the Kozhikode Corporation limits. She added that her team was also keen on carrying hand sanitisers and sharing them with voters during campaigns.

The third phase, according to leaders of various youth organisations, is mostly focussed on elderly voters and those who remain disconnected from social media. As the existing COVID-19 protocol is not that much liberal for interactions with senior citizens, they are trying their very best to make it with the support of young members of families.

However, outdoor campaign is seemingly tough for many in some wards, where influential rebels are in the fray, challenging leading fronts. Though minor clashes have been part of the game since the beginning over disfiguring of posters and other outdoor campaign materials, no major incidents of violence have been found hitting the pace of electioneering even in politically-sensitive areas.

Considering the pandemic situation, campaigners are also keen on keeping a record of infected voters and reaching out to them in the best possible manner. For those who are not interested in using postal ballots, there will be ward-level arrangements for safe pick-and-drop services.

“Now, we mostly depend on phones to contact voters who undergo treatment for COVID-19. Many are expected to cast vote using postal ballots,” said Anagha Narikkuni, a young candidate in the fray from Atholi. She added that election committees were looking into the other required arrangements for those who wish to cast vote directly at polling stations after 5 p.m.