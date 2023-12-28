GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t make Ram Temple an emotive issue, says Mullappally

December 28, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the Ram Temple inauguration should not be used as an emotive issue.

“Whoever uses it for political or narrow-minded interests, it will only help the Sangh Parivar organisations,” he told the media here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Congress was the biggest democratic and secular organisation in the country. “The party has a history of accommodating all religions and beliefs. That is why the party is different from other secular parties. The Congress has a steadfast stand on sustaining the pluralistic nature of the country,” he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / politics (general) / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.