Don’t make Ram Temple an emotive issue, says Mullappally

December 28, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the Ram Temple inauguration should not be used as an emotive issue.

“Whoever uses it for political or narrow-minded interests, it will only help the Sangh Parivar organisations,” he told the media here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Congress was the biggest democratic and secular organisation in the country. “The party has a history of accommodating all religions and beliefs. That is why the party is different from other secular parties. The Congress has a steadfast stand on sustaining the pluralistic nature of the country,” he added.