June 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

A pack of street dogs raided a poultry farm at Chathamangalam and killed over 100 chickens on Saturday. The incident took place around 4 a.m. According to the farm owner, the dogs entered the farm after breaking the protective steel mesh around the cage. The birds were all Gramasree breeds aged four months, he said. A few weeks ago, a goat owned by the farmer too was killed by street dogs.