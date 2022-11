Dog show in Kozhikode from November 26

November 19, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 500 dogs of 50 different breeds likely to be presented

The Kozhikode Kennel Club will organise a two-day national dog show at Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School ground from November 26. Around 500 dogs of 50 different breeds are likely to be presented at the show. The revenue generated from the show will be used for funding rabies prevention activities, the organisers said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics animal

