Dog-catching squad being strengthened

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation Council on Wednesday decided to appoint two more persons to the dog-catching squad attached to the corporation's Animal Birth Control unit.

It was BJP councillor Nambidi Narayanan who brought the council's attention to the increasing instances of dog bites in the city and the inadequacy of the squad. He suggested an increase in the number of squads or at least the number of members in the existing squads to deal with the situation. Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar informed the council that two more persons had been selected, and were waiting to be appointed. The council approved the appointment instantly.

IUML councillor M.Kunhamutti introduced the issue of flooding in Pulikkal Thazaham, Pathayamangalam, Kizhuvanappadam, Vellathumpadam and Thottamkuni near Arakkinar every time there was a strong rain. He cited the construction of a check dam on Kottumal stream recently as the reason for the flooding. The dam was built by the Irrigation Department clearing the mangrove forest in the region, Mr.Kunhamutti said. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said that the issue would be brought to the attention of the Irrigation Department.

The council passed a bylaw for the working of the apartment complex in Kalluthankadavu. It also passed the new advertisement regulation bylaw of the corporation that controls any kind of advertisement in the city limits including hoardings and announcements based on the rulings of the Kerala High Court regarding advertisement regulations.

The council also decided to recommend to the State government to pay off the debt incurred by the Kudumbashree waste management workers to banks on account of purchase of vehicles for waste collection. The total debt is ₹1.73 crore.