Documentary filmmaker Jyothi Prakash passes away

Kozhikode

11 April 2021 21:18 IST

He is known for national award winning documentary ‘Ithihasathile Khasak’

National and State award winning maker of documentary and short films Jyothi Prakash passed away at his residence here on Sunday. He was 60.

Mr. Prakash was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram until recently. He is survived by wife Geetha and children Adityan and Chand Prakash.

He is known for the national award winning documentary “Ithihasathile Khasak”, based on O.V.Vijayan’s Khasakinte Ithihasam and later a one-hour-long film “Atman” featuring M.R. Gopakumar on the perils of globalisation. His documentary on artist A.S. Nair “A.S. Varakalkkumappuram” and “C.H-Navodhanathinte Harithakshari” were also well appreciated.

An artist and poet too, Mr. Prakash’s latest poem appeared in Chandrika online magazine a couple of months ago. He started off as an assistant director to director A.T. Abu, best known for the film “Dhwani”. He did not stick to commercial filmmaking and chose to take a different path. After retiring from government service recently, he had been involved in a new project.

Mr. Prakash was an constant presence in film festivals across the country and was an active film society worker.

Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan condoled the filmmaker’s demise. The mortal remains were cremated with State honours.