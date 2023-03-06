Doctors turn in large numbers to protest against attack on senior cardiologist in Kozhikode

March 06, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Health professionals, mainly doctors in large numbers, took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) and staged a protest demonstration at Kidson Corner in Kozhikode city to condemn the recent attack on a senior cardiologist at a private hospital.

N. Sulphi, Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president, who opened the protest, said that every week at least one attack each against doctors was being reported from various parts of Kerala. At least 300 such incidents had happened in the past three years. “We have urged the government to fast-track the proposed amendments to the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012. If the attacks on healthcare professionals continue, the IMA will be forced to launch stronger protests,” he said. These incidents could also lead doctors to be on defensive mode of treatment, which would deny timely care of patients. The IMA functionaries are demanding that the Act be amended to declare hospitals as safe zones that are under round-the-clock surveillance.

The protest followed the manhandling of P.K. Ashokan, cardiologist attached to Fathima Hospital, on March 4, by a group of people, who accompanied Hajira Naja, a pregnant woman admitted there in February with high fever. Ms. Naja was treated by gynaecologist Anitha Ashokan, Dr. Ashokan’s wife. Ms. Naja lost her child after the delivery and her health condition deteriorated. The results of her scanning procedure were reportedly delayed too. Enraged by this, her relatives damaged a glass screen of the nursing cabin of the hospital. The manhandling of Dr. Ashokan happened after he questioned this act.

The protest march was taken out from Fathima Hospital in the morning. The demonstration was organised by the IMA and members of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, nurses’ representatives, Kerala Private Hospital Owners’ Association, among others, were present.

Traffic on Bank Road was disrupted for a while. Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Road adjacent to the protest site was blocked for some time by the healthcare workers. This led to an altercation between the doctors and a section of motorists who wanted to travel by that road. Police personnel intervened and some were allowed to pass by while some others were asked to take a roundabout route by the main road abutting Comtrust factory.

Meanwhile, the dawn-to-dusk boycott of outpatient services announced by doctors in private and government hospitals in the city and the Government Medical College Hospital, as a mark of protest against the attack, inconvenienced patients. Many who had come from far-off places had no clue about the strike.