Doctors take out protest against CAA

Doctors under the banner of the Doctors Secular Forum took out a protest march here on Tuesday condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Forum raised concerns at the attempts of the Central Government to discriminate the people in the name of religion.

Inaugurating the march, K.P. Aravindan, former professor of pathology at Government Medical College, Kozhikdoe, and former president of the

Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, said that the country’s democracy was undergoing the worst test ever since independence.

The doctors registered their solidarity with the thousands of anti-CAA protestors fighting to uphold democracy and the Constitution.

Wearing white coats and stethoscopes, more than 300 doctors from modern medicine, dental, Ayurveda, and homoeo streams irrespective of

religious affiliations attended the rally.

Muslim Educational Society president Fazal Ghafoor, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association leader A.K. Rauf, Akbar, Nilar, Pareeth

and C. Mohammed spoke.

Doctors Secular Forum chairman Narayanan welcomed the gathering. Protest coordinator P. Hasan proposed a vote of thanks.