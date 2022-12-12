Doctors raise red flag over spike in Pink Eye cases in Kozhikode

December 12, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The rapid spread of Pink Eye or conjunctivitis, characterised mainly by redness and itchiness in eyes, especially among schoolchildren, in Kozhikode has led ophthalmologists to raise a red flag.

According to sources, conjunctivitis cases are being reported in various hospitals in the district for over a month now. Though the infection generally manifests itself in summer or spring, doctors presume that the presence of the virus causing the disease in damp atmosphere may have led to the recent rise in the number of patients. Changes in climatic conditions could also be a reason. Ophthalmologists say Pink Eye is mainly caused by a bacterial or viral infection or an allergic reaction.

Leila Mohan, head of paediatric ophthalmology and senior phaco surgeon, Comtrust Eye Hospital, Kozhikode, said it was a contagious disease. The infection is spread through direct or indirect contact with the liquid that drains from the eye of infected people. Children who may not observe proper hygiene spread it among others, especially in places like schools, she said.

According to doctors, viral conjunctivitis is treated after observing the symptoms. Those with bacterial conjunctivitis are given antibiotic eye drops, and patients with allergic reactions are given anti-allergic eye drops. Contact with infected people should be avoided. It would take around five to seven days for the infection to heal, said doctors.

Dr. Mohan said ensuring good hygiene practices would help a great deal in preventing the spread of the infection. The patients should not touch their eyes. Washing of hands frequently is another good practice. Pillows should be changed often. Clean towels and wash cloths should be used daily, and they should not be shared with others, she added.

A recent note from the Health Minister’s office advised against self-treatment for conjunctivitis. All government hospitals and health centres offer treatment for the infection. Pointing out that the symptoms of conjunctivitis are similar to those of some other eye diseases, it said a casual approach could lead to complications. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and junior public health nurses have been told to collect details about the infection from their respective areas. Awareness would be created on avoiding the spread of the infection, the note said.