Doctors contribute ₹2 lakh for sky walk project at MCH Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors belonging to the 30th MBBS batch at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have contributed ₹2 lakh each towards the sky walk project and the ‘Clean Campus Initiative’ at their alma mater. This was decided at a get-together of the batch held at Kappad recently.

They have also decided to give ₹73,000 for beds in ward no. 22, ₹6.73 lakh to the female ortho intensive care unit, a release said. Those who attended the event include A. Arun Kumar, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College Hospital, and V.G. Pradeep Kumar of the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.