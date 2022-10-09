Doctors contribute ₹2 lakh for sky walk project at MCH Kozhikode

They have also decided to give ₹6.73 lakh to female ortho intensive care unit at their alma mater

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 09, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors belonging to the 30th MBBS batch at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have contributed ₹2 lakh each towards the sky walk project and the ‘Clean Campus Initiative’ at their alma mater. This was decided at a get-together of the batch held at Kappad recently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They have also decided to give ₹73,000 for beds in ward no. 22, ₹6.73 lakh to the female ortho intensive care unit, a release said. Those who attended the event include A. Arun Kumar, Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College Hospital, and V.G. Pradeep Kumar of the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app