Doctor, wife arrested on charge of torturing minor girl in Kerala’s Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
September 21, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

A doctor and his wife from New Delhi were arrested by the Pantheerankavu police here on Wednesday on the charge of physically torturing a 14-year-old girl who has been working as a domestic help in their apartment. 

Mirza Mohammed Kamran, 40, works with a private hospital in Kozhikode city. His wife Rumana was accused of burning the body parts of the girl by placing heated spatulas and spoons there. 

The girl hailing from Bihar was reportedly brought from New Delhi to the apartment at Palazhi in May after her mother’s death. Childline activists and a police team inspected the apartment and rescued the girl.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumana allegedly used to torture the girl claiming that she woke up late and did not work. This apparently happened when Dr. Kamran was not at home. The police found burn scars on the girl’s body and injuries on her face.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

T.V. Dhananjayadas, the Sub Inspector attached to the station, said the couple were charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Prevention Act), and laws prohibiting human trafficking. The girl was shifted to the Government Children’s Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app