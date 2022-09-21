Doctor, wife arrested on charge of torturing minor girl in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Kozhikode

A doctor and his wife from New Delhi were arrested by the Pantheerankavu police here on Wednesday on the charge of physically torturing a 14-year-old girl who has been working as a domestic help in their apartment.

Mirza Mohammed Kamran, 40, works with a private hospital in Kozhikode city. His wife Rumana was accused of burning the body parts of the girl by placing heated spatulas and spoons there.

The girl hailing from Bihar was reportedly brought from New Delhi to the apartment at Palazhi in May after her mother’s death. Childline activists and a police team inspected the apartment and rescued the girl.

Rumana allegedly used to torture the girl claiming that she woke up late and did not work. This apparently happened when Dr. Kamran was not at home. The police found burn scars on the girl’s body and injuries on her face.

T.V. Dhananjayadas, the Sub Inspector attached to the station, said the couple were charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Prevention Act), and laws prohibiting human trafficking. The girl was shifted to the Government Children’s Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu in the city.