Doctor in out addresses social issues and agrarian decline

Doctor in out, a book written by noted music therapist and physician T. P. Meharoofraj giving a creative twist to his long years of consultation room memories and experiences was released here on September 5 (Thursday). K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, released the book, handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural event presided over by noted writer Khadeeja Mumtaz at IMA Hall witnessed many striking moments including the reservation of the dais completely for six prominent women personalities and the presence of instrumentalists and singers to ensure a melodious ambiance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mumtaz said the book authored by Dr. Meharoofraj was truly reflecting his social observations on diverse issues and societal changes he noticed following the young generation’s declining interest in fostering an agrarian culture.

She said the growing detachment to agrarian lifestyle and social harmony was continuing to be one of the prime reasons for the flourishing number of anti-social elements in the society.

Writer C.S. Meenakshi introduced the book for readers. Writer S. Sreekumari and Chairperson of the Indian Medical Association’s women’s wing Dr. Sheeba T. Joseph also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.