ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor in out addresses social issues and agrarian decline

Published - September 06, 2024 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The book, authored by Dr. T.P. Meharoofraj, is a creative reinterpretation of his memories and experiences at the consultation room

The Hindu Bureau

K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, releasing the book, Doctor in out by handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi at IMA Hall in Kozhikode on September 5. Author of the book Dr. T.P. Meharoofraj and writers Dr. Khadeeja Mumtaz and S. Sreekumari are also seen. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Doctor in out, a book written by noted music therapist and physician T. P. Meharoofraj giving a creative twist to his long years of consultation room memories and experiences was released here on September 5 (Thursday). K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, released the book, handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural event presided over by noted writer Khadeeja Mumtaz at IMA Hall witnessed many striking moments including the reservation of the dais completely for six prominent women personalities and the presence of instrumentalists and singers to ensure a melodious ambiance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mumtaz said the book authored by Dr. Meharoofraj was truly reflecting his social observations on diverse issues and societal changes he noticed following the young generation’s declining interest in fostering an agrarian culture.

She said the growing detachment to agrarian lifestyle and social harmony was continuing to be one of the prime reasons for the flourishing number of anti-social elements in the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Writer C.S. Meenakshi introduced the book for readers. Writer S. Sreekumari and Chairperson of the Indian Medical Association’s women’s wing Dr. Sheeba T. Joseph also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US