GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor in out addresses social issues and agrarian decline

The book, authored by Dr. T.P. Meharoofraj, is a creative reinterpretation of his memories and experiences at the consultation room

Published - September 06, 2024 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, releasing the book, Doctor in out by handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi at IMA Hall in Kozhikode on September 5. Author of the book Dr. T.P. Meharoofraj and writers Dr. Khadeeja Mumtaz and S. Sreekumari are also seen.

K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, releasing the book, Doctor in out by handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi at IMA Hall in Kozhikode on September 5. Author of the book Dr. T.P. Meharoofraj and writers Dr. Khadeeja Mumtaz and S. Sreekumari are also seen. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Doctor in out, a book written by noted music therapist and physician T. P. Meharoofraj giving a creative twist to his long years of consultation room memories and experiences was released here on September 5 (Thursday). K.A. Aysha Swapna, principal of Farook College, released the book, handing over the first copy to poet Arya Gopi.

The inaugural event presided over by noted writer Khadeeja Mumtaz at IMA Hall witnessed many striking moments including the reservation of the dais completely for six prominent women personalities and the presence of instrumentalists and singers to ensure a melodious ambiance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mumtaz said the book authored by Dr. Meharoofraj was truly reflecting his social observations on diverse issues and societal changes he noticed following the young generation’s declining interest in fostering an agrarian culture.

She said the growing detachment to agrarian lifestyle and social harmony was continuing to be one of the prime reasons for the flourishing number of anti-social elements in the society.

Writer C.S. Meenakshi introduced the book for readers. Writer S. Sreekumari and Chairperson of the Indian Medical Association’s women’s wing Dr. Sheeba T. Joseph also spoke on the occasion.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:10 am IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / books and publishing / medical staff

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.