Doctor falls to death from 12th floor of apartment complex in Kozhikode

March 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 24-year-old woman doctor from Kannur reportedly fell to death from the 12 th floor of an apartment complex in the city in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Sadha Rahmath. She had come to Kozhikode to attend birthday celebrations of her friend.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. It was a security guard who first noticed the incident. Sadha succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 04952-760000. Whatsapp: 7902281306.