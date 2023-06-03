HamberMenu
Doctor couple found dead in Kozhikode

June 03, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his wife, both doctors, were found dead at their house at Malaparamba in Kozhikode city on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as as Ram Manohar, 70, and Shobha Manohar, 68.

They had been staying in Thrissur earlier. It is learnt that they shifted to Kozhikode a few months ago as their daughter is living here. The Chevayur police have recovered a note from the premises in which they reportedly said they were suffering from a number of diseases and that they did not want to burden their daughter and son-in-law.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, an NGO. The numbers are 0495-2760000 and 7902281306 (WhatsApp).

