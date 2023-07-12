Doctor assaulted at Nadapuram in Kozhikode

July 12, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Nadapuram police have registered a case against two unidentified persons, who reportedly assaulted a doctor at the government taluk hospital at Nadapuram on Tuesday night.

One of the accused reportedly had ear congestion. He came to the hospital seeking treatment, along with another person. According to sources, they claimed they were coming from Wayanad.

The doctor, Bharat Krishna, a native of Chalakkudy in Thrissur, prescribed medicines for him and advised nebulization. Later, the other person too sought treatment for ear congestion. When the nursing assistant refused to oblige his demand saying he needed to take an outpatient ticket for getting treatment, the accused created a ruckus in the ward. The doctor reached the ward listening to the commotion. When he tried to intervene in the argument, Dr. Krishna was pushed and assaulted, said a complaint filed with the police.