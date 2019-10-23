DMO issues alert against jaundice

The District Medical Officer (DMO), Kozhikode, issued an alert against jaundice on Wednesday in view of many cases of the disease being reported from different parts of the district.

In a release, DMO V. Jayasree said that most of these patients had consumed food after attending various events such as weddings. She said that children who had eaten ice creams, soft drinks, and similar eatables were found to have faced health issues. Dr. Jayasree said that consumption of unhygienic food items should be avoided.

Those with fever, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, lack of appetite, yellowish eyes, and change in colour of urine should seek medical help.

Health workers should be informed one week in advance about celebrations, the release said.