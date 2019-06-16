DMO calls for extreme caution against jaundice

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has called for extreme caution, with jaundice cases being reported from various parts of the district including Panangad, Changaroth, and Kuruvangad.

Speaking after a review meeting on Saturday, DMO V. Jayasree said the Health Department had intensified preventive measures.

A district-level rapid action force has already visited the places and analysed field-level activities. Programme officers have been given charge of separate blocks for further action.

The DMO has advised the public to take preventive steps to ward off the disease.

Jaundice spreads through contaminated water and food.

In most cases, people contract the illness through food and cool drinks. The symptoms include fever, headache, stomach ache, fatigue, vomiting, lack of hunger, and urine and eye turning yellow.

Seek medical help

The DMO asked the public to approach the nearest health centre if any of the above symptoms were noted and to avoid self-medication. Besides, complete rest and easy-to-digest diet are necessary.

Hygiene

The public should give importance to personal hygiene, food hygiene, and cleanliness of surroundings.

One should drink only boiled water and avoid cold and stale food. It is also important to wash hands using soap after using toilet. Besides, vegetables and fruits should be properly cleaned.

Patients and those recuperating from any illness have been advised against serving food.

Information on parties and events where food is served should be passed on to health workers a week in advance, the DMO said.