DME revokes order reinstating Kozhikode MCH staff

June 08, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has revoked the order to reinstate five employees of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, who were under suspension for allegedly threatening a female patient who was allegedly sexually abused by another employee in the intensive care unit around two months ago.

Their suspension was revoked by outgoing Principal E.V. Gopi on the day of his retirement recently. Mallika Gopinath, the new Principal, told a section of the media on Thursday that the order had been revoked following a direction from the DME’s office. Grade-1 attenders N.K. Asya, Shyni Jose, and V. Shalooja, Grade-2 attender P.E. Shaima, and nursing assistant Praseetha Manoli were suspended on March 23 after the patient revealed that they had cajoled her to withdraw her complaint against Saseendran, the accused. The employees were reinstated after an internal inquiry report said there was no reason to continue the suspension owing to lack of evidence, though they had not been acquitted. This had sparked off a controversy and the complainant had approached the Chief Minister and the other authorities against it.