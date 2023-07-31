DME panel records statement of sexual assault survivor at Kozhikode MCH

July 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

A panel set up by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Monday recorded the statement of a patient who complained that she was sexually assaulted by a hospital attendant at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in March, and that she was threatened by five other staff members to withdraw the complaint later.

The survivor is learnt to have sought action against K.V. Preetha of the gynaecology department, who, she alleged, gave a statement to the police that was contradictory to what she told her. Action has also been sought against E.V. Gopi, then Principal, who revoked the suspension of the accused staff before a police inquiry against them had been completed. The panel was led by Geetha Raveendran, Joint Director of Medical Education.

The survivor told The Hindu that she had narrated the whole sequence of events from the day she was admitted to the hospital till her discharge. She claimed that though she had informed the hospital staff about her ordeal, they had not bothered to inform her family about it.

The panel also recorded the statements of the five staffers, others who were on duty on the day, and a head nurse who claimed that she was threatened by a pro-Left trade union leader for standing with the survivor. V.V. Jaya, senior administrative officer, and junior superintendents S. Sajeev and K. Rejimon were part of the panel.

The sexual assault incident is reported to have happened on March 18. The Medical College police filed a case against the five staffers and submitted a chargesheet in court. The five staffers were suspended on March 23 following a complaint filed against them by the survivor. However, the suspension was revoked by Dr. Gopi on May 31, which was his retirement day as well. This was reportedly based on the report of an internal inquiry committee. After the incident created an uproar, the order was cancelled on June 8.

While cancelling the order, it was pointed out that the internal inquiry committee had to seek the approval of the DME before revoking the suspension. The Medical Education Director set up the new panel after studying the inquiry report. It was alleged that the internal inquiry panel members had not spoken to the survivor.