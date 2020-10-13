Divergent views on Mahila Mall put Kozhikode corporatio in a fix

Reports by IIMK and councillors’ panel are on different tangents

Conflicting reports on ways to improve the functioning of Mahila Mall in the city has put the Kozhikode Corporation in jeopardy.

The first report submitted by management experts from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK), and the latest by a committee comprising corporation councillors under the welfare standing committee are on two different tangents.

Mahila Mall, hailed as Asia’s first mall with an all-woman crew, was opened in November 2018 by Unity Group, a unit under the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree CDS. However, the mall failed to take off completely, reportedly due to lack of facilities and the failure of the management to devise proper marketing strategies.

A group of management experts headed by Deepa Sethi, chairperson of international relations at IIMK, had submitted a report in February 2020 to the Kudumbashree and the District Collector. The report called for a basic change in marketing strategies to lead the mall to success. It recommended loyalty cards to customers, annual fairs and occasions to improve footfall, improvisation of the mall website, and online marketing, besides promotion through social media. The IIMK report also recommended a basic change in the structure of shops as a long-term measure to improve the mall’s appeal.

However, the Kozhikode Corporation constituted a committee to investigate into the matter following protest by entrepreneurs at the mall, as it was not reopened post-lockdown. The committee led by welfare standing committee chairperson Anitha Rajan submitted a report to the Mayor in which the lack of expertise of the management in handling such a huge venture was highlighted. The report recommended the appointment of an expert to guide the management.

Besides, high rent was cited as a reason for the loss faced by entrepreneurs and hence, it was cut down. The “high prices” of products were cited as the reason for the poor footfall and hence, the report recommended inclusion of more products from Kudumbashree units at the mall. The location of the mall, on a one-way road, was also cited as a reason for poor footfall.

“The issues at Mahila Mall are quite simple. But some vested interests were trying to misuse it for political reasons,” Ms. Rajan said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran said the corporation was yet to look into the reports and arrive at a conclusion.