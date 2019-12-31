District to launch ‘Welcome-2020’ green campaign

‘Cycle Brigade’, an initiative of the district panchayat to prepare students for environmental protection activities, is set to launch its new campaign ‘Welcome-2020’, with a slew of field measures to mobilise public support against littering, burning of plastics and the reckless sale of single-use plastic carry bags.

District Panchayat President Babu Parassery will open the month-long campaign by flagging off a cycle rally on the Kozhikode beach at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao; Sub Collector G. Priyanka; Sports Council president O. Rajagopal; Regional Transport Officer M.P. Subhash Babu; Port Officer Ashwini Prathap; and Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anilkumar, will attend the launch event. The district-level campaign is expected to draw the participation of about 14,000 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various schools. About 140 higher secondary schools are now part of the initiative, which is supported by various government and non-governmental organisations.

Campaign coordinators say the volunteers now part of the initiative will be taking up field-level awareness activities among students and the general public on environmental protection till January 26. Cycle rallies highlighting the district administration’s projects to promote green protocol and healthy living too will be part of the initiative, they add. According to district panchayat authorities, “Quit plastic carry bags” will be the central theme of the campaign in which students will highlight viable options available in the district to substitute the polluting carry bags. Green Care Mission, a city-based NGO, too will join the students in the drive.

Apart from the anti-plastic campaign, the volunteers will come up with health challenge events for the public.