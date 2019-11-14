District School Arts fete from Nov. 15 to 22

After almost a decade, the District School Arts festival is back to Kozhikode city. The festival that showcases the artistic talents of students of Upper Primary, High School and Higher Secondary Schools of the district, will be held in the city on November 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22. While BEM Girls Higher Secondary School in Mananchira is the main venue for the event, the 18 stages are scattered around the city in 9 venues.

The off-stage competitions will be held on a single day at the BEM School on November 15, Friday. The stage events begin on November 19 and conclude on November 22.

The stages 1 and 2 of the event will be at BEM School while Stage 3 is in Mahila Mall Ground and Stage 4 at Mahila Mall Auditorium on Wayanad Road.

Stages 5 and 6 are at Ganapath Boys' High School ground and hall respectively while stages 7, 8, 9 and 10 are in Zamorin's Higher Secondary School, Thali.

The stage 11 is in GUPS, Thali, stage 12 at Sports Council Hall, Mananchira, and stage 13 and 14 are at Government TTI for men. Stages 15,16 and 17 are at Government Achuthan Girls' Higher Secondary School in Chalappuram. The stage 18 is at Government Ganapath Boys' Higher Secondary School ground in Kallai.

The arts festival will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on November 19 at BEM School. The valedictory will also be at the same venue at 6 p.m. on November 22.