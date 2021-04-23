‘District prepared to face emergency situation’

3,939 new cases recorded

District Medical Office Peeyush M. on Friday said that the district was ready to face any emergency situation caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department and the district administration were trying to ensure enough beds in the hospitals. Enough facilities had been ensured in government hospitals, first line treatment centres, second line treatment centres and domiciliary care centres. Ventilator and ICU facilities had also been ensured in all centres providing COVID care. Local bodies and primary health centres had been equipped to take care of every need of the home quarantined COVID patients, he said.

Urging the public to follow the directions of the Health Department by wearing masks, keeping hands sanitised and maintaining social distancing, The DMO cautioned against an uncontrollable rise in the number of patients. Everyone, who was at risk of contracting the disease was being tested to estimate the spread of the disease and thus work out strategies to combat it. Members of the public, who had any chance of contracting the disease, had been asked to undergo testing. If tested positive, they were asked to follow the instructions of the health workers, he said.

At the same time, vaccination facilities had been arranged in 90 health centres and more than 50 private hospitals in the district. Mega vaccination camps were also being held across the district. So far, 4.72 lakh people in the district had received the first dose of vaccine while around 75,000 had received the second dose, the DMO said.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 3,939 more COVID-19 cases on Friday of which five cases were of people who had arrived from other States, while the source was unknown in 68 cases. As many as 3,866 were infected through local transmission. While 1,012 people were cured and discharged on Friday, 17,601 samples were sent for testing. The daily test positivity rate in the district was 23.34%. At present, 23,188 people are under treatment for COVID in the district.