District Police Chief office closed

The office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode rural) has been temporarily closed as two more persons, including a police man and a ministerial staffer, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. In view of the development, work-from-home option will be exercised for the remaining staff on duty.

Over 100 officials who came in contact with their infected colleagues have been asked to go into home quarantine. The reopening of the office will be considered only after reviewing the situation by police higher-ups. Health Department officials are clueless about the source of infection of officials.

Safety measures

Safety measures had already been heightened at the DPC’s office following the death of one of the ministerial staff members who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The total staff strength on office duty had been reduced to 50% to prevent chances of spread. Apart from this, policemen from various local stations and departments who were the primary contacts of the victim had been put in home quarantine.

According to Station House Officers from various rural and city stations, the number of policemen being quarantined is on the increase, affecting the functioning of enforcement activities. Daily activities, including containment zones management, are now going smoothly with the support of additional staff from nearby stations and it will not be a long-term solution, they say.

In one of such incidents, 30 policemen from Thiruvambady station had been put in home quarantine following the confirmation of COVID-19 in one of their senior colleagues. The main challenge in the case was to identify the source of infection. As a large number of policemen were in a situation to opt for home quarantine, the station had to depend on the service of staff from other places.

Same was the case with a Vigilance office in Kozhikode city which had been closed after two persons, an inspector and a driver, were tested positive.