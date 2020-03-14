District panchayat’s ₹76-crore annual plan approved

The district panchayat’s annual plan of ₹76 crore for the year 2019-20 was approved at the panchayat meeting held here on Friday.
District Panchayat President Babu Parassery, who chaired the meeting, said several projects could not be tendered, and that even many tendered ones could not be completed in a time-bound manner owing to non-cooperation of contractors. This had adversely affected the annual plan, he noted.
Mr. Parassery also dismissed as misleading reports on chicks being distributed from the district panchayat’s poultry farm after the outbreak of bird flu in the district. Chicks had been distributed from the farm several months before the outbreak, he said, adding that at present the birds in the farm were healthy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.