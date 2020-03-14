Kozhikode

District panchayat’s ₹76-crore annual plan approved

The district panchayat’s annual plan of ₹76 crore for the year 2019-20 was approved at the panchayat meeting held here on Friday.

District Panchayat President Babu Parassery, who chaired the meeting, said several projects could not be tendered, and that even many tendered ones could not be completed in a time-bound manner owing to non-cooperation of contractors. This had adversely affected the annual plan, he noted.

Mr. Parassery also dismissed as misleading reports on chicks being distributed from the district panchayat’s poultry farm after the outbreak of bird flu in the district. Chicks had been distributed from the farm several months before the outbreak, he said, adding that at present the birds in the farm were healthy.

