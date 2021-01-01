District panchayat chief promises self-employment schemes for women

Newly elected Kozhikode District Panchayat president Kanathil Jameela has said that special schemes will be conceived for women who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 lockdown.
At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Calicut Press Club on Thursday, she said that the district panchayat would focus on self-employment programmes aimed at women empowerment.
The local body, in consultation with experts, will envisage programmes to combat child sexual abuse, Ms. Jameela said.
She said that the district panchayat would adopt measures in rural areas for post-COVID management protocol to address issues of patients. Assistance would be provided to students who missed their online classes, she added.
Ms. Jameela said that steps would be taken to bring an end to the wild boar menace in hilly regions.
District panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan was also present.
