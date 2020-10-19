District panchayat building gets a facelift

Kozhikode

19 October 2020 01:00 IST

Minister to inaugurate facility today

The renovated office building of the Kozhikode District Panchayat will be opened on Monday. Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the facility.

A spacious auditorium on the top floor of the renovated building is one of the key features, besides better power backup, lift service and comfort station facilities. According to the district panchayat authorities, the 4,000-sq.ft. auditorium can accommodate 300 persons at a time. For additional revenue, it will be given on rent for various government functions, they add.

A 10-kv solar power plant has also been installed as part of the district panchayat’s policy to promote renewable energy sources and reduce electricity expenses.

The project will be supported by the energy saving scheme of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The work was completed at a cost of ₹1.15 crore.