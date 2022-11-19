  1. EPaper
District-level Keralolsavam to begin on December 7 in Kozhikode

November 19, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level Keralolsavam organised by the Kozhikode district panchayat and the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board will begin on December 7. The arts competitions will be held at GHSS, Avidanallur, in Kottur from December 9 to 11, while sports and martial arts competitions will be held at various locations across the district on different days. The first prize winners from blocks, municipalities, and the Kozhikode Corporation in various events will compete at the district level. Registration is done online, a copy of which shall be produced at the venues before the competitions, a press release said.

