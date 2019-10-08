Kozhikode

District jails in Kasaragod, Wayanad soon

Rishiraj Singh, Director General of Police (Prisons) at the Kannur district jail to inaugurate the production of kinnathappam (a traditional food of Kannur ) on Tuesday.

Kannur district jail to be shifted to Taliparamba

Director General of Police (Prisons) Rishi Raj Singh has said district jails will be constructed in Kasaragod and Wayanad. The land for constructing the district jail in Wayanad has been identified, while in Kasaragod the jail will come up in Hosdurg.

Mr. Singh declared this while talking to the media during the launch of Kinnathappam, a steamed sweet rice cake, and pots made by the jail inmates of Kannur District Jail at the Freedom Food Stall sales outlet attached to the jail on Tuesday.

The DGP said work on the jail at Taliparamaba and sub-jail at Kuthuparamba would also start soon. “Once the construction is over, the plan is to shift the existing district jail to Taliparamba,” he said.

The district jail is now situated adjoining the Central Jail. The construction work would begin soon on a plot of 8 acres at Taliparamba. While ₹ 7.5crore had been sanctioned for jail construction at Taliparamaba, the total cost of the construction was estimated at ₹18.15crore, he said.

Videoconferencing

Mr. Singh said that videoconferencing facilities to link jail and the court would be established in 55 jails and 230 courts in the State. He said ₹15crore had been allocated for videoconferencing facilities. This would not just save time, but also reduce the work of 2,000 police escorts. The work was almost complete in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and it would be launched soon after the by-elections.

On other development works, Mr. Singh said the department was also constructing four petrol bunks at Cheemeni, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Viyur.

