District Industries Expo in Kozhikode from Tuesday

November 21, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode:

Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the District Industries Expo organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce at CSI Hall at Mananchira in Kozhikode at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Expo will feature an exhibition of products of micro-medium and small enterprises under the aegis of the District Industries Centre. The products will range from electronics, garments, engineering and handicrafts to pottery and handloom, besides food products. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the entry is free, a press release said.

