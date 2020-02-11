District gears up for kerchief revolution

Kozhikode is getting ready for a ‘kerchief revolution’ in the coming academic year.

The Kerala Tuberculosis Elimination and Awareness Wing under the District TB Cell has launched an awareness campaign, especially in schools, on the necessity of using the handkerchief for one’s own safety and that of others’ too.

“There are a lot of air-borne diseases these days. It is not just deadly diseases like coronavirus, but even tuberculosis and H1N1 spread through air. The use of handkerchief by those having cough or cold can prevent the diseases from spreading,” said P.P. Pramod Kumar, District TB Officer.

The District TB Office had launched a campaign named ‘Thoovala Viplavam’ in 2018 when the district was battling the Nipah virus. When the entire district was shut down for fear of the disease, the TB Centre advised people to use handkerchiefs to stop germs from spreading. However, the movement did not get much mileage.

Now, the authorities have made a renewed attempt in the form of a short film titled Thoovala. Interestingly, the handkerchief is the narrator in the film, explaining how it was a fashion symbol once upon a time but went out of reverie after the arrival of tissue papers.

“People do not carry handkerchiefs these days because they can make do with tissues,” Dr. Pramod Kumar said.

The film incites the inner human in everyone who does not want to be the reason for another person contracting a disease.

“Our plan is to reach out to children first and then the rest of society,” he added.