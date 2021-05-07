District administration releases guidelines for funeral of COVID victims

Kozhikode

07 May 2021 22:57 IST

The district administration has released guidelines for the funeral of those dying of COVID-19.

If relatives are unwilling to take over the body, the secretary of the respective local body shall take up the responsibility. Hospitals have been directed to inform the police, local body secretary, and relatives of COVID-19 deaths.

In the case of local bodies without crematoriums of their own, they could use the facilities under other local bodies in the same block, which the block panchayat secretary should facilitate.

In cases where relatives themselves carry out the funeral, they should follow the safety directions issued by the medical officer or health inspector concerned. Bodies should not be bathed. Children and people above 65 years of age should not attend funerals. Those performing the last rites should compulsorily wear PPE kits.

In case the funeral is not conduced on house premises, local body secretaries should make arrangements for it at the nearest crematorium.

The COVID death management team in the Kozhikode Corporation should make arrangements for the cremation of bodies brought from other local bodies. Besides, the secretaries of local bodies should ensure that the body is cremated within 10 hours of death.