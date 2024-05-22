Distribution of textbooks meets around 70% of target in Kozhikode

Distribution of textbooks in schools for the upcoming academic year has met around 70% of its target in Kozhikode district. The classes are scheduled to begin on June 3.

According to official sources, a total of 37,20,033 textbooks are meant to be distributed for students from Class 1 to Class 10 in government and aided schools and another 2,27,945 are meant for unaided schools. There are 1,194 aided and government schools in the district which have 334 book societies, which distribute the textbooks.

The Government Higher Secondary School near NGO quarters in Kozhikode city is the centralised point for the societies to procure books. Kudumbashree workers have been roped in to arrange the textbooks for each school as per their requirements. New textbooks are being given for classes 1, 3, 5,7, and 9 as their syllabus has been revised. In the next academic year, the books for classes 2,4,6, 8, and 10 will be revised.

The distribution has reached 68% of its target in Chombala educational district, 68.5% in Koyilandy, 70.69% in Kunnummal, 69% in Meladi, 70.65% in Nadapuram, 70.4% in Thodannur, 71.43% in Vadakara, 69% in Kozhikode city, 71.5% in Kozhikode Rural, 72% in Chevayur, 72.4% in Feroke, 69.2% in Kunnamangalam, 70.32% in Mukkom, 70.65% in Thamarassery, 69.5% in Balussery, 69.84% in Perambra and 72.23% in Koduvally.

The authorities are planning to complete the first phase of the textbook distribution by May 25. The remaining books will be distributed after the opening of the schools in June. They are printed at the government-owned Kerala Books and Publications Society.