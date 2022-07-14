Distribution of passes for film fest from Friday
The delegate pass for the third International Women’s Film Festival organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) at Kairali-Sree cinema halls on July 16, 17, and 18 will be distributed from Friday. Deputy Mayor and delegate committee chairman C.P. Musafar Ahamed will inaugurate the ceremony at Kairali at 11.30 a.m., while KSCA chairman Ranjith will inaugurate the distribution of passes.
