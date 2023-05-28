HamberMenu
‘Disseminate information on heart rhythm disorders’

May 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An annual conference of the Kerala Heart Rhythm Society, an organisation of Cardiac Electrophysiologists or heart rhythm specialists, was held at Kadavu Resort, Kozhikode, recently. The two-day meet deliberated on the current advancements in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and care of heart rhythm disorders and path-breaking newer technologies in electrophysiology and pacing. While opening the conclave, Narayanan Namboodiri, president, Kerala Heart Rhythm Society, drew attention to the need for dissemination of medical knowledge on early diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders characterised by abnormal heart beat and its complications. The disease often acts silently and accounts for roughly 50% of deaths due to coronary artery diseases and rendering heart failure worse, Dr. Namboodiri said.

