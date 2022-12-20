‘Disrespect’ to body: Health Minister orders inquiry

December 20, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the allegation that disrespect was shown towards the body of an Adivasi youth who died of sickle cell anaemia at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The Minister directed the Director of Medical Education to submit a report on the matter.

According to sources, Abhijith of Panamaram in Wayanad was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He passed away on Monday night. However, the body was reportedly handed over to relatives without removing a cannula, a tube inserted into the body to give medication or fluids, from his hand. It was later taken out by a doctor at Panamaram.

