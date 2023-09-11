Disposal of used medical instruments hits a roadblock at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

September 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The disposal of certain used medical instruments has hit a roadblock at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for around four months over a dispute on the purchase of plastic containers with a firm led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The waste is handled and disposed at the common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility set up by the IMA Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) at Kanjikode in Palakkad district. Sources said though IMAGE continued to dispose other biomedical waste, it had not been taking in instruments such as used surgical blades and syringes for the past four months. The hospital authorities were earlier packing them in used containers or cans and the waste generated a day had to be filled in at least 30 such boxes.

A few months ago, the IMAGE functionaries apparently insisted that they be packed in tamper-proof containers. Subsequently, the hospital authorities decided to purchase such containers for ₹115 a piece from the market. However, the IMAGE authorities demanded that the hospital buy plastic containers with barcodes directly from them. Each such container will cost ₹230. The sources said it would result in additional expenses for the hospital. Also, since lesser quantity of waste could be filled in such containers, the hospital may have to buy more of them.

Following this, the hospital authorities decided to consult the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to get official sanction on additional allocation of funds and their utilisation. Since the DME is yet to respond to the request, the disposal of the used medical instruments has been put on hold. They have been kept in sacks near the old casualty ward and the super-specialty ward. The sources said that a directive from the DME was expected in the coming days.

