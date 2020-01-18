Discussions veer onto contemporary issues

Kanimozhi, MP; ecologist Madhav Gadgil, public intellectual Sunil P. Elayidam, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, journalist Karan Thapar and television personality Anu Menon were some of the major crowd-pullers on the third day of the Kerala Literature Festival here on Saturday.

Ms. Kanimozhi, highlighting the importance of Dravidian culture and the celebration of indigenous local culture “in the days of saffronisation and homogenisation”, declared that the anti-CAA protest was the new Quit India movement. Speaking to journalist Anjana Shankar in the session ‘Envisioning Quit India’, she said that the return of the youth to politics was a good sign.

The session on ‘English as India’s National Language’ saw heated discussions between Urwashi Butalia, Manu S. Pillai, K.R. Meera and Ashutosh Potdar. Ms. Meera declared that she would rather look after her children than that of Queen Victoria, while Dr. Potdar said how nothing could be on par with writing in one’s mother tongue. Mr. Pillai, while agreeing to both, maintained the middle ground that English was necessary in the fast moving society to overcome the language boundaries within the country. Ms. Butalia batted for English as a weapon for Dalits to fight for their rights and needs.

Mr. Thapar, in the session titled ‘Devil’s Advocate’ defined Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “god’s gift to journalism” with him doing a disastrous thing in every three months or so. He noted that the government’s practice of boycotting the journalists and media that criticised it was a reflection of its intolerant attitude. He criticised the “spineless” nature of some of his fellow journalists who support BJP’s interests as “depressing, disillusioning and disturbing”.