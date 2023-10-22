Discussions on about relocation of offices at Kozhikode Railway station

October 22, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

A team comprising all branch officers in the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway visited Kozhikode Railway Station on Saturday to discuss the changes being brought out with the proposed renovation of the station.

The team headed by two additional divisional managers visited various spots in the station premises and discussed the feasibility of relocating each of the offices when the existing buildings are demolished. The team also discussed the feasibility of road development along the two terminals.

At least 90% of the existing buildings will be demolished for the reconstruction of the station, though in phases. The facilities accommodated within the two terminal buildings at present including the booking counters and waiting rooms have to be relocated temporarily at some point of time as the terminals will be demolished as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The railway station is being developed at a cost of ₹472.96 crore and will be the biggest railway station development in the State. The tender proceedings for the construction is in the final phase. Once the work begins, it is expected to be completed within 3 years.

Under the proposed plan, the railway station will have two four-storey terminal buildings, on the east side and the west side connected by a 43-metre-wide concourse and two 12-metre-wide bridges. The railway quarters will be put together into five apartment complexes while the various offices that are scattered across the station at present will be brought under one roof. Two multi-level parking plazas, surface parking area, STPs, separate RMS block, sky walks, and escalators are part of the plan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.