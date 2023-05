May 21, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Writer T.D. Ramakrishnan noted that film reviews that appear in Malayalam publications do not bring cinema closer to public; on the contrary, they digress from cinema and land on other issues. Opening the discussion on the book ‘Ray muthal London Festival vare’ by Manabur Suresh organised by Darsanam Samskarika Vedi in Kozhikode on Sunday, he said that Mr. Suresh’s reviews were different in this sense. Orator and writer M.N. Karassery presided over the event.