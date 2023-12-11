HamberMenu
Discharge of treated sewage from NIT-C: rights panel registers case

December 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case related to the discharge of treated sewage from the mega hostel of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C).

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Baijunath on Monday sought a report from the NIT-C director and Chathamangalam Grama Panchayat secretary in 15 days. This follows media reports quoting local residents who claim that the wells in the area have been polluted because of the discharge of treated sewage. It was also pointed out that the presence of E. coli bacteria had been found in those wells. The case would be considered during a sitting to be held in January in Kozhikode, a release said.

