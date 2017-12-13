Disaster management base station mooted

The Kozhikode district administration plans to set up a disaster management base station at a cost of ₹110 crore at Vellayil in the district for centralised search and rescue operations.

The move comes in the backdrop of the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Ockhi, District collector U.V. Jose has said.

The station would have a helipad, a wharf, and a control room to coordinate the search and rescue operations of fishermen and others in the event of sea-related disasters.

Usually such operations required high-level coordination among different departments and also involved the Coast Guard, Navy, revenue, ports, fisheries, police, health and fire and safety departments. However, their offices are situated in different locations and as such this affected the effective coordination during any exigencies.

A base station, thus will enable centralised rescue operations, Mr. Jose said.

The Harbour Engineering Department presented the proposal at the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held on Tuesday.