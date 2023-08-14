HamberMenu
Disaster management session held

August 14, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sixty volunteers of the National Service Scheme from different schools in the Kunnamangalam cluster attended a disaster management session held at Government Higher Secondary School, NGO Quarters, at Vellimadukunnu in the city on Saturday.

Convener of the Kunnamangalam cluster Sudhakaran. P.K. inaugurated the session while senior fire and rescue officer Noushad.V.K. conducted it. The students were trained on coping with various emergency situations like administering artificial respiration, combating a fire breakout or gas leakage, a press release said.

