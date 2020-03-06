Directive to change order on insulin pumps in exam halls

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2020 08:16 IST

Students now required to hand them over to invigilators

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that the Education Department withdraw a directive to hand over insulin pumps attached to the bodies of Type 1 diabetic students, insulin pens and sweets to be eaten during emergencies to invigilators in examination halls.

A commission division bench, comprising chairperson P. Suresh and members Fr. Philip Parakkat and K. Nazeer, made the recommendation on the basis of the finding that the order that water, sugar tablet, chocolate, candy, fruits, snacks, and insulin pumps be left with invigilators could adversely affect students’ health.

The government had drawn up the Mithai project to provide special care for children with Type 1 diabetes in the wake of their increasing numbers in the State.

The General Education Department had issued an order on February 28 last year that allowed children with Type 1 diabetes to carry insulin pumps, insulin pens, water, sugar tablet, chocolate candy, fruits, and snacks inside examination halls.