DIP in active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

19 May 2021 20:37 IST

2,668 new cases reported; test positivity rate at 19.35%

Active COVID-19 caseload in Kozhikode district dropped to 33,337 on Wednesday when 3,974 more people recovered from the infection. Two weeks ago, on May 5, it had crossed 50,000-mark.

One of the reasons for the high rate of recoveries could be the revised discharge policies, which say infected persons can be discharged 10 days after they test positive for the virus if there are no symptoms, without any lab tests. A total of 27,290 infected people are under home isolation now.

Meanwhile, 2,668 new cases were reported on the day. According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 19.35% when 14,380 samples were tested. There were 2,605 cases of local transmission of the infection and the source of 39 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 729 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 113, Perumanna 98, Unnikulam 72, Feroke 63, Kakkur 59, Koduvally 56, Chelannur 55, Vadakara 53, and Kadalundy 52.

