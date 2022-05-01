Digital painting exhibition in Kozhikode to raise funds for Institute of Palliative Medicine

Madhusanker Meenakshi with his digital paintings being exhibited at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

May 01, 2022 20:33 IST

‘Matsyanyaya’, an exhibition of digital paintings by former journalist and writer Madhusanker Meenakshi, began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode on Sunday. The exhibition features around 50 digitally generated paintings, including 15 under the ‘Matsyanyaya’ series and 10 under the ‘Behind every loneliness’ series. There are around 20 abstract or landscape paintings as well.

The proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be given to the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM) at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. IPM Director K. Suresh Kumar, and artists Paul Kallanode, Sunil Ashokapuram, K. Sudheesh and Murali Nagampuzha were present at the opening of the exhibition, which concludes on May 4.

