September 09, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘E-Muttam’, a digital literacy programme planned by the Olavanna grama panchayat is all set for its official launch with the support of the Kerala Literacy Mission. A digital survey is under way to identify individuals who do not have basic knowledge about computers. Ward-level training classes would be organised under the scheme, apart from mega training camps, a press release said.