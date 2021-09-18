Digital land resurvey will be completed in four years: Minister

Rehabilitation of families evicted for irrigation project to be completed by Dec.31

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said the digital resurvey process will be completed in the State in four years.

Speaking after attending a meeting of senior officials of the Revenue Department here on Friday, Mr. Rajan said that a detailed project report (DPR) had been prepared for the project. The Minister said the government would spent ₹807.98-crore for the purpose under the Rebuild Kerala project.

The Survey and Land Records Department would execute the project with technical support from the Regional Director (Kerala), Survey of India, Mr. Rajan said.

Special drives would be organised to address land-related issues in the district. The rehabilitation drive for the families evicted for the Karapuzha irrigation project in the district would be completed by the end of December 31, he said.

Special arrangements would be made to solve as many as 206 land-related cases in Taluk Land Boards in the district in a time-bound manner, he said. Legal action was taken against 49 persons, including the owners of the Harrisons Malayalam Plantations, for allegedly possessing surplus land, Mr. Rajan said adding that as many as seven cases had been filed against the accused so far.